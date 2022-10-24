Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

