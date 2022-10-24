Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 83160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Insider Activity at Rokmaster Resources

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko bought 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,676,648 shares in the company, valued at C$1,161,197.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,004,500 shares of company stock valued at $101,678.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

