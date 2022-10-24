Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.30

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 82319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.32.

Roku Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

