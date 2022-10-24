Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 583,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,432,703. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

