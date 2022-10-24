Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.13. The company had a trading volume of 233,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

