Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $16.38 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,372. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

