Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $77.43. 69,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,449. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

