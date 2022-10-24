Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $83.32 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IEFA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46.
