Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $986,000 Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Dynex Capital worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,191,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

DX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $499.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.