Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $228.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,800. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

