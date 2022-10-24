Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.80.

Shares of MA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.32. 67,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

