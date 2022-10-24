Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. 409,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

