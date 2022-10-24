Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,096. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

