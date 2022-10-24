Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $100.49. 12,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,164. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

