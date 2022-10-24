Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$3.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$4.00 price objective on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 761,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,556. The stock has a market cap of C$432.39 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.66. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.93 and a 52-week high of C$5.86.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

