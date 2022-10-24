Royal Bank of Canada Raises Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $35.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $21,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after buying an additional 605,659 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $16,227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 39.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,419,000 after buying an additional 507,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.