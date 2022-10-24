Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 5.7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 95,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 245,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$51.59 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

