RVL Pharmaceuticals’ (RVLP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.53% and a negative net margin of 161.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.
