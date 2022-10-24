RVL Pharmaceuticals’ (RVLP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.53% and a negative net margin of 161.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

