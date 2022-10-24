Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.10

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 82.90 ($1.00), with a volume of 521590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.90 ($1.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 119 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.20 ($2.35).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £207.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.33.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Sabre Insurance Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13). In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 10,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 112,343 shares of company stock worth $11,760,517.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

