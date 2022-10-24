SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,578.00

SALT (SALT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, SALT has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.89 million and $36,578.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00043146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005118 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04623742 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86,469.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

