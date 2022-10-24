Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) vs. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Head-To-Head Review

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Whirlpool and Samsung Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 2 2 2 0 2.00 Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Whirlpool currently has a consensus target price of $194.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Whirlpool’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

This table compares Whirlpool and Samsung Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.86% 27.20% 6.54% Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whirlpool and Samsung Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.99 billion 0.33 $1.78 billion $6.21 21.42 Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Whirlpool. Samsung Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whirlpool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Samsung Electronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Privileg, Consul, Eslabon de Lujo, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua, and Royalstar brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Samsung Electronics

(Get Rating)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.