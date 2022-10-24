Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €7.91 ($8.07) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.48 and its 200 day moving average is €8.98. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.