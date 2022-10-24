Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

