Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 155 at Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.63.

Schindler Stock

OTCMKTS:SHLAF traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24. Schindler has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $279.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

