Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.
Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.73 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
