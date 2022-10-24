Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.73 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.