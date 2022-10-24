Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.