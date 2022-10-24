Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. State Street Corp raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

