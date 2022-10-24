Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,827,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,281,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after acquiring an additional 594,439 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.29. 140,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

