Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $44.76 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.

