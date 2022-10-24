Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,258. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

