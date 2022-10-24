Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Schaeffer Financial LLC

Schaeffer Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

