Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.14 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

