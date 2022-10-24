Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Matrix Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $30,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SCHP traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $52.03. 72,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.15.
