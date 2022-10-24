Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 550,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $51.99. 100,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.