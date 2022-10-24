Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Athena Investment Management owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.