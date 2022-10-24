Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,603 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,603 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

