Sciencast Management LP Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $57,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Catalent Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $66.70 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.