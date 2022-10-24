Sciencast Management LP Has $736,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

