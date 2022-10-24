Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $47.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.