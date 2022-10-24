Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.59 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.