Sciencast Management LP Invests $775,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $199.25 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.96 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $249.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.