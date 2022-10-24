Sciencast Management LP Invests $810,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $165.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.07. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.