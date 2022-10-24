Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $74.12 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $368.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

