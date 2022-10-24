Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,908,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 714,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.