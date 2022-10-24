Sciencast Management LP Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.