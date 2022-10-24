Scotiabank Cuts Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXBMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

