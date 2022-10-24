Secret (SIE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,317.00

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. Secret has a market cap of $17.09 million and $2,317.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00138806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00258399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00061252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022704 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000390 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00574083 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,162.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.