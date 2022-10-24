ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up to $360.67

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $360.67, but opened at $372.00. ServiceNow shares last traded at $366.69, with a volume of 6,782 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $556.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.09.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average of $451.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.