Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $63.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 318,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 49.5% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

