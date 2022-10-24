Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $63.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Shake Shack Price Performance
Shares of SHAK stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
