Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

