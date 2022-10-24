Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $4.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of SFT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.77. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 126,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

